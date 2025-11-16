Princess Beatrice opens up about ‘incredibly personal' aspect of life

Princess Beatrice braves ceremonies amidst Andrew scandal

Princess Beatrice is putting on a brave face in the midst of the scandal engulfing her parents, by throwing herself into a project that's very close to her heart.

The 37-year-old stayed largely out of public view in the lead up to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson being stripped of their royal titles and home, but now she's been spotted championing a new campaign.

Beatrice's dad Andrew's links to Epstein proved to be too much for King Charles and he sensationally sentenced him to the shadows, away from royal life.

But Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie retain their royal status and have continued their charity work in recent weeks.

This week, Beatrice revealed that championing awareness for crucial premature birth research has become "incredibly close and personal" following her daughter's premature birth.

The eldest daughter of Andrew is spearheading a campaign for the premature birth research charity, Borne. In the run-up to World Prematurity Day on November 17, Beatrice said: "The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the birth of my daughter."

"Every year in the UK, 60,000 babies are delivered too soon, with little information or research as to why this is. That is why I am really looking forward to supporting Borne and its programme of groundbreaking research, which I hope will help thousands of parents and children in the future," the royal family member added.

Her daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, arrived several weeks early, that is on January 22. Beatrice had been expected to welcome her baby in early spring, and received medical guidance in December advising against lengthy journeys.