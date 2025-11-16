Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs takes infuencer to court

Cardi B’s boyfriend Stefon Diggs has just turned to the court

Cardi B’s boyfriend Stefon Diggs has just accused an influencer of spreading lies about him, in court.

The allegations made against the footballer include accusations that he drugged, and sexually assaulted him, as well as later conspired to kill.

However, the NFL star is coming out against the claims, and according to TMZ, the 31-year-old is speaking out against this “would-be social media influencer” Christopher Blake Griffith of ‘concocting’ a ‘lurid story’ about him that stems from an incident at Diggs’ home in May of 2023.

for those unversed, Griffth says Diggs “drugged and sexually assaulted” him, before the conspiracy to kill came out which happened because he wanted to “suppress his gay/bisexual secrets from becoming exposed.”

According to the stars claims, after enjoying time out at a local club, following a charity game in Washington D.C. his assistant had asked Griffth to leave, following the NFL stars’ return to his bedroom where he retired for the night.

In Diggs’ case, Griffths is said to have re-told the incident to his followers which led to multiple accounts bashing his social media accounts as well as those of the Patriots’ and even Uggs which he had a sponsorship deal with.

Regarding this lawsuit G riffith's attorney, Jake Lebowitz told the outlet “Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs' high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs' unwanted sexual advances and his brother's violent attacks.”

No specifications of damages demanded have been revealed as of yet, the same outlet reveals.