Concerns grow as Prince Harry's body language around Meghan Markle changes

The way Meghan Markle has been carrying herself in the world, has just sparked concern among some of Prince Harry’s friends it seems.

It relates to his ‘henpecked’ approach to protecting her at every turn.

One insider has even stepped forward and revealed the news to an inside source that is close to RadarOnline.

According to their findings, “Harry has gone from being the spare heir to being treated like his wife's shield in public.”

“Every move he makes seems to revolve around protecting Meghan, and it shrieks of him being subservient to her as she chases her dreams of being an A-lister,” some of his friends think.

“It's as though he's taken on the job of her bodyguard rather than husband,” the insider noted as well before pointing out the reasons for these thoughts.

For those unversed, even at the Jenner James Bond-themed bash birthday bash many say Prince Harry looked “guarded and withdrawn” compared to Meghan who looked more “radiant and relaxed”.

Even one attendee from that birthday confirmed the sources’ claim and admitted, “Harry seemed to be scanning the crowd constantly. Meghan looked like she was enjoying herself, but he was on edge – like he was there to keep her safe rather than have fun.”