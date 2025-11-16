 
Karachi to face water shortage as power breakdown hits Dhabeji pumping station

Breakdown forces shutdown of two pumps, resulting in reduced discharge from Line No 5: KWSC

By
Shahid Siddiqui
|
Suleman Saadat
|

November 16, 2025

Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) Dhabeji pumping stations employees are seen in this image. — Facebook/@CMSindh.Page/File
  • Two pumps shut after sudden outage hits second phase.
  • Line No 5 discharge drops sharply amid power failure.
  • Repair teams work on-site to restore operations urgently.

THATTA: A power breakdown struck the Dhabeji pumping station, again, on Sunday morning, disrupting operations in its second phase and affecting a major water supply line, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) said.

Karachi may face a shortfall of 100 million gallons of water per day (MGD) due to the closure of the pumps and the affected line, a KW&SC spokesperson said, detailing that the fault occurred at 6:35am after a sudden electricity outage hit the second phase.

The metropolis's main water source, the Dhabeji pumping station, relies heavily on stable power, with even short outages causing instant supply disruptions. 

According to the spokesperson, the breakdown forced the shutdown of two pumps, resulting in reduced discharge from Line No 5. "The line was directly impacted when power was suspended," the official added.

Water Corporation teams were immediately deployed to the site and are carrying out repairs on an emergency basis.

The Dhabeji system has faced recurring technical issues in recent weeks. "On November 5, the K-III pump house remained non-operational for 36 hours due to a cable fault," the spokesperson concluded.

Frequent breakdowns this year alone have deepened shortages, leaving numerous neighbourhoods struggling with an escalating water crisis.

The facility has suffered persistent technical faults and inadequate maintenance for years, repeatedly undermining its pumping capacity.

