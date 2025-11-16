Lisa Vanderpump talks about next 'Vanderpump Rules' cast

Lisa Vanderpump teases 12th season of 'Vanderpump Rules'

Lisa Vanderpump has opened up about the cast in 12th season of Vanderpump Rules.

Speaking at BravoCon 2025, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said, "It's definitely got a different flavor," about the upcoming season.

She went on to add, "It's new, it's funny, it's fast. You're going to see. But yeah, we're not trying to recreate it. We did that, and I think we did that well. So this is something different."

Moreover, she went on to add about the new cast members, which include, Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Shayne Davis, Natalie Maguire, SUR newbie Angelica Jensen.

"They’re a wild bunch. They’re a lot of fun. I like them all, for all their naughtiness and hi-jinks," Lisa said.

Adding, "Everyone has some kind of history. We go quite deep emotionally with some of them. It’s very different to Vanderpump Rules where the problems became very serious. It became a more adult show."

Lisa Vanderpump called the new cast "naughtier, sexier, funnier" than the original stars.

"We had to deal with people not wanting to film with each other. I always said, 'I don’t want to go down on a sinking ship,'" she added.

The 12th season of Vanderpump Rules is set to premiere on December 2, 2025.