Prince William avoids King Charles' biggest royal disaster

Prince William outplayed King Charles with THIS strategy

Prince William is reportedly using a new strategy to avoid repeating past mistakes by his father King Charles.

As the Prince of Wales sat down for candid interviews recently, royal experts called this a "brilliant" move.

Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Mirror William's move to do things in a different way "is working."

She recalled, "When I was the BBC’s Royal correspondent, it was the dream to get a proper interview with any member of the royal family. And it remained just a dream. Charles and Diana did, in the end, do sit down interviews – though not with me. Both were disasters."

Adding, "So I can quite understand that William is choosing to do things in a different way. And I think it’s working."

She went on to add that the heir to the British throne has found a way to allow people to know some "of his most personal thoughts and feelings in a very natural" way.

"And his words are reaching a multigenerational and far broader audience than if he did a formal interview with mainstream media. So, even though I’d find it extremely annoying if I were still the royal correspondent for one of the main tv stations, I think William has hit on an excellent strategy," she explained.

Jennie Bond noted that Prince William and Kate Middleton has seemingly decided that "honesty is the best policy for them," adding, "although William was keen to emphasise that each family handles issues like this in its own way."

The Prince and Princess of Wales did the "wisest" thing by telling their children as much as they could. The royal expert said, "However much they try to protect them from the outside world, headlines are everywhere and it is surely better for the children to hear about the health problems of both their mother and their grandfather firsthand, rather than in some random news report."

The expert said that with the Prince of Wales giving more interviews about his family life with wife the Princess of Wales and their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it will boost popularity of the royal family.

"He comes across as a hugely likable, highly relatable husband and Dad who, like the rest of us, is trying to navigate the best way in this complex world to bring up his young family," she added of King Charles' son.