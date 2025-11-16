Andrew signals desire to live alone as he, Sarah Ferguson finally part ways

Andrew wants to be on his own as Sarah Ferguson plans move to Portugal

Former prince Andrew wants to be on his own as he prepares to leave Sarah Ferguson amid Royal Lodge eviction.

As per reports, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Fergie has prepared to go their separate ways, with reports saying the former Duchess of York plans to move to Portugal in January.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that she is surprised by the split as the pair had remained close for years despite no longer being a couple.

"I am surprised that it seems Sarah and Andrew are now going their separate ways. I thought they were joined at the hip, even though no longer in a romantic relationship,” Bond told the publication.

She continued, "Sarah has always been so fiercely loyal to Andrew, defending him even in the face of the most sordid allegations.

"Perhaps she no longer believes him, or perhaps Andrew now wants to be on his own."

Bond added that, despite their divorce, they had created a stable home for their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"I don't think many people would criticise a loving daughter for helping her mother,” she added.

"Whatever else you say about Sarah and, indeed Andrew, they have been good parents who have somehow created a very strong and unified household despite their divorce."