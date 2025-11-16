 
Geo News

Andrew signals desire to live alone as he, Sarah Ferguson finally part ways

Andrew pushes for independence as Sarah Ferguson prepares to leave Royal Lodge

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 16, 2025

Andrew wants to be on his own as Sarah Ferguson plans move to Portugal
Andrew wants to be on his own as Sarah Ferguson plans move to Portugal

Former prince Andrew wants to be on his own as he prepares to leave Sarah Ferguson amid Royal Lodge eviction.

As per reports, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Fergie has prepared to go their separate ways, with reports saying the former Duchess of York plans to move to Portugal in January.

Advertisement

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that she is surprised by the split as the pair had remained close for years despite no longer being a couple.

"I am surprised that it seems Sarah and Andrew are now going their separate ways. I thought they were joined at the hip, even though no longer in a romantic relationship,” Bond told the publication.

She continued, "Sarah has always been so fiercely loyal to Andrew, defending him even in the face of the most sordid allegations.

"Perhaps she no longer believes him, or perhaps Andrew now wants to be on his own."

Bond added that, despite their divorce, they had created a stable home for their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"I don't think many people would criticise a loving daughter for helping her mother,” she added.

"Whatever else you say about Sarah and, indeed Andrew, they have been good parents who have somehow created a very strong and unified household despite their divorce."

Advertisement

More From Royals

Concerns grow as Prince Harry's body language around Meghan Markle changes
Concerns grow as Prince Harry's body language around Meghan Markle changes
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's life after public stripping comes to light
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's life after public stripping comes to light
Prince William's behavior towards desperate Prince Harry exposes big woes
Prince William's behavior towards desperate Prince Harry exposes big woes
Insider a second accuser's story about Jeffrey Epstein & Andrew
Insider a second accuser's story about Jeffrey Epstein & Andrew
Sarah Furguson's daughters step up as drinking gets worse
Sarah Furguson's daughters step up as drinking gets worse
Princess Beatrice opens up about ‘incredibly personal' aspect of life
Princess Beatrice opens up about ‘incredibly personal' aspect of life
Sarah Furguson fears she will be next as Andrew's life faces risk from ‘shadowy figures'
Sarah Furguson fears she will be next as Andrew's life faces risk from ‘shadowy figures'
King Charles honours late Queen Elizabeth with sweet gesture as he turns 77
King Charles honours late Queen Elizabeth with sweet gesture as he turns 77
Kate Middleton hides deeper meaning in new video, says body language guru
Kate Middleton hides deeper meaning in new video, says body language guru