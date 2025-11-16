 
Queen Elizabeth's conversation to Meghan Markle comes out

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle the biggest flexibility any royal could ever have

Geo News Digital Desk
November 16, 2025

Queen Elizabeth's conversation to Meghan Markle comes out

Queen Elizabeth once gave Meghan Markle the freedom to do one thing, that no other royals have been able to, and it involved going back to her roots without the drastic complications of megxit.

It all has been revealed by Princess Diana’s former butler named Paul Burell who just spoke to RadarOnline.

According to his findings, “there is no doubt in my mind that she didn't want Harry and Meghan to leave. She did not want 'Megxit' as it was dubbed, as she knew they would be estranged from her world.”

“The Queen even said to Meghan, 'You can go back to acting if you want to.' She was willing to bend the rules for Meghan, and offered to talk to her whenever she had any problems.”

Furthermore, the former aide also doubled down to explain how badly the Queen wanted things to work out and said, “she wanted them to stay but she was born into an Edwardian court and was nearly 60 years older than Harry. Her Majesty had lived in a different world from her grandson. How could the Queen understand all of Harry's problems? She couldn't.”

An insider even delivered the hot irony that came in this pack and parcel saying, “There's a sense she is finally doing something that aligns with who she was before all the upheaval. But there is an irony there as the Queen basically told her to go back into acting before she left the royals, and it is now hard for many in The Firm to see her take that advice.”

Even an insider privy to the inner workings of Hollywood came forward to reveal what Meghan had done behind the scenes when she was still a full-time royal.

“Meghan has always kept one foot in the creative world,” that insider explained. “Now she feels the time is right – and there's an irony to the fact she's finally taking the Queen's advice."

Another source also chimed in and said, “Meghan knows the offer was genuine. The Queen understood acting was part of Meghan's identity, and the family saw Meghan's return to the craft as something that might actually settle her, rather than unsettle the institution.”

