King Charles' brother Andrew Windsor may 'end it all' after losing everything

By
Syeda Waniya
November 16, 2025

Andrew Windsor in 'dark spiral' after King Charles' final blow

Andrew Windsor, brother of King Charles is reportedly in "dark spiral" after losing everything.

Insiders told Radar Online that there is "real panic" behind the scenes due to the former Prince Andrew's mental wellbeing.

The source said, "Andrew is now completely isolated and feels he's lost everything – his title, his home, his dignity. The family are terrified he might do something drastic. He's told people he has nothing left to live for."

Another source noted that Andrew is "broken and withdrawn," adding, "This was his final lifeline to any kind of purpose."

"The titles, the lodge, the sense of being part of something bigger – all gone overnight. He's humiliated, angry, and deeply depressed," the source shared.

This comes after King Charles decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles and evict him from Royal Lodge.

A royal aide said of His Majesty's move, "Charles has at last decided to sever ties with Andrew entirely. It's a harsh move, but it had to be done. The public simply won't accept him continuing a life of privilege on royal property."

Moreover, a palace source told the outlet that people are "genuinely afraid" Andrew Windsor will "shut himself off completely once he's at Sandringham."

"No one can say how he'll manage on his own – there's real concern for his state of mind," they added.

