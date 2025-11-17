 
Geo News

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie talk about ‘anxious time' amid day out

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 17, 2025

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are spotted engaging in an emotional exchange of words in a recent outing.

The sister, who were spotted together at Green Park and Buckingham Palace in central London this week, were subtly discussing their father, Andrew’s shameful exile.

Speaking about the conversation between the sisters, lip reader Nicola Hickling claimed Beatrice was spotted reassuring her younger sister "we're in this together, don't forget that".

She additionally revealed that Beatrice warned Eugenie that "it's going to get harder" and "we can't do anything". Meanwhile, Eugenie reportedly responded: "Everything is changing" with Beatrice noting that it's a "really anxious time".

This comes as media claim the conversation between sisters is staged.

One Reddit user commented: "'PR trick to get public sympathy...This is staged," with another concurring: "They 100 per cent showed up here after calling the paps to take pictures of them hugging."

