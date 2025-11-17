Tracy Pollan shares advice she, Michael J. Fox gave to newly wed son

Photo: Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox heartfelt wisdom to son about marriage revealed

Tracy Pollan has shared the heartfelt advice she and husband Michael J. Fox gave their son Sam Fox on his wedding day.

For those unversed, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan’s eldest child, Sam Fox, married Molly Milstein in New York last month, and Tracy has now revealed the one piece of wisdom the couple passed along to the newlyweds.

Tracy told PEOPLE Magazine, "The one thing actually that I would say that's the most important thing is find something to laugh about together every day, if you can."

Speaking about laughter being the secret to her and Michael's decades-long relationship, Tracy added that staying present and not overthinking the future has helped keep them grounded in their marriage.

"You know what, we just take it one day at a time and it's worked.”

It is noteworthy that in 2024, Michael echoed similar sentiments and shared with PEOPLE Magazine, "We just make it up as we go along."

"It's interesting, being married for 35 years. Yeah. I mean, the joke is you say I’ve been married 35 years, and it’s [been] the best 35 years of my life, so think about that one for a second."

"But it's great. It's great having a partner and having someone that knows you in a [certain] way when everyone in the world thinks they know you. [Only] one person actually knows you."