Kim Kardashian gets major support amid bad reviews

Glenn Close throws support behind 'All's Fair' costar Kim Kardashian

All's Fair is Kim Kardashian's new show on Hulu. However, critics were overall unimpressed by it.



Amidst the criticism, Glenn Close, who also co-starred with her on the show, has shown her support. “I swear to God, I’ve seen all nine episodes and it’s pretty f***** good,” the 78-year-old says, adding, “It is what it is: it’s juicy and outrageous at times and touching.”

Glenn Close as Dina Standish in 'All's Fair'

Moreover, the iconic actress also raves about the reality star as “lovely and very smart.”

She continues, “[Kardashian is] very, very conscientious with her kids. When we were filming she was going through working towards her law degree, and near the end she would have flashcards."

"She now has her law degree, and I asked her: ‘Are you going to practice?’ And she said: ‘No, I just want it in my back pocket,’” the star tells The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Ryan Murphy serves as the creator of All's Fair, which, alongside Kim and Glen, stars Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, and Sarah Paulson.

The fifth episode will be released on November 18.