Eddie Murphy gets honest about being father to 10 children

Eddie Murphy on parenting superpower: 'I am always present'

Eddie Murphy is a father of 10, and in parenting them, he says his superpower is always being present for them.



"My superpower is that I am always, always present," the comedian, who became a father for the first time in 1989, tells People.

He continues, "Talk to one of my kids anytime of day and ask, 'Where's your dad right now?' and they can look at their watch and tell you literally what part of the house I'm in. Dad is always present and always has been."

Eddie previously revealed the reactions people gave him when they found out the number of his children.

“Men kind of look at me like, ‘He’s crazy. How much did that s*** cost?’ And women, there’s something sexy about it. ‘Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing. Eddie Murphy be gettin’ it in,'" the actor told The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019.

Amid this, Eddie, in his latest docuseries on Netflix, Being Eddie, looks back at the pain he had to face when his father, Charles, was killed.

“There was a lot of trauma, and we’re shaped by that stuff,” he shares, noting he was young at the time.

But during such a loss, Eddie remembers his stepfather, Vernon Lynch Sr., helped him quite a lot.

“By the grace of God, my mother married an amazing, solid man who put all the right s*** in me. That’s crucial. It makes a huge difference,” he recounts.

Being Eddie is now playing on Netflix.