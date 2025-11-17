Major update on man who grabbed Ariana Grande

Man jailed for nine days for rushing Ariana Grande at 'Wicked: For Good' premiere

Last week, a man rushed at Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore. Now, he has been sentenced to nine days in jail.



The local court states that the person, whose name is Johnson Wen, was charged with public nuisance after pleading guilty to the incident.

During the case proceeding, the man in question said he would “not do it again' after he was found attempting to rush on the carpet twice.

Ariana, meanwhile, did not break the silence on the matter. But it's worth noting that Johnson has a history of rushing at celebrities at events, which includes Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry, The Weeknd, and The Chainsmokers, among others.

He later posted those clips on social media. "@arianagrande @wickedmovie Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You," read the caption Johnson used about his post about the pop icon.

It is pertinent to mention that Cynthia Erivo, co-star of Ariana, pushed back the person who rushed at him, leading a wave of praise for the actress.