Kris Jenner opens up on keeping in touch with Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott

Kris Jenner explains why she keeps in contact with daughters' exes

Kris Jenner is explaining why she forgives her daughters’ exes.

Kris, 70, is known for treating her daughters’ exes well, even after their cheating and other scandals.

During her appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose, the momager said, “I fall in love with people, have lives and years spent with their partners or their boyfriends or their husbands.”

She acknowledged that some of these men have “treated [her daughters] badly” but they are “in most cases,” the fathers of her grandkids.

“And I love these men, and that love doesn’t go away when we experience really challenging times with them. It just doesn’t turn off like that for me.”

Kris added: “We don’t need to talk about these things anymore. It’s been done. It’s dealt with. We’ve talked about it. We all know what’s happened. We’ve had it on the show or we’ve had it in our lives. Now it’s time to grow the f— up, be mature.”

Kris also considers her grandkids, who may one day be hurt if she doesn't treat their dads well.

“What will my grandkids think 20 years from now if their grandmother treated their dad poorly?” she said. “Or I wasn’t loving and kind and compassionate and forgiving?”

She went on to share that she still maintains a good relationship with Khloe’s ex, Tristan, who cheated on her twice despite sharing two kids with her. As well as Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, with whom the Khy founder shares children Stormi and Aire.

“Tristan comes walking in the back door and [says], ‘Hey Mom, what’s up?’ " Kris said of the NBA star. "So they’re always around and we embrace them."

"I’m close to Travis and I love his mom and his dad and his sister and his brother. They’re family to us. And we share celebrations together," she added.