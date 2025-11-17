 
Geo News

Kris Jenner opens up on keeping in touch with Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott

Kris Jenner explained why she still maintains amicable relatoinships with Khloe and Kylie's exes Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott

By
Geo Political Cell
|

November 17, 2025

Kris Jenner explains why she keeps in contact with daughters exes
Kris Jenner explains why she keeps in contact with daughters' exes

 Kris Jenner is explaining why she forgives her daughters’ exes.

Kris, 70, is known for treating her daughters’ exes well, even after their cheating and other scandals.

During her appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose, the momager said, “I fall in love with people, have lives and years spent with their partners or their boyfriends or their husbands.”

She acknowledged that some of these men have “treated [her daughters] badly” but they are “in most cases,” the fathers of her grandkids.

“And I love these men, and that love doesn’t go away when we experience really challenging times with them. It just doesn’t turn off like that for me.”

Kris added: “We don’t need to talk about these things anymore. It’s been done. It’s dealt with. We’ve talked about it. We all know what’s happened. We’ve had it on the show or we’ve had it in our lives. Now it’s time to grow the f— up, be mature.”

Kris also considers her grandkids, who may one day be hurt if she doesn't treat their dads well.

“What will my grandkids think 20 years from now if their grandmother treated their dad poorly?” she said. “Or I wasn’t loving and kind and compassionate and forgiving?”

She went on to share that she still maintains a good relationship with Khloe’s ex, Tristan, who cheated on her twice despite sharing two kids with her. As well as Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, with whom the Khy founder shares children Stormi and Aire.

“Tristan comes walking in the back door and [says], ‘Hey Mom, what’s up?’ " Kris said of the NBA star. "So they’re always around and we embrace them."

"I’m close to Travis and I love his mom and his dad and his sister and his brother. They’re family to us. And we share celebrations together," she added. 

More From Entertainment

Major update on man who grabbed Ariana Grande
Major update on man who grabbed Ariana Grande
Netflix star explains 'Last Samurai Standing' fight scenes video
Netflix star explains 'Last Samurai Standing' fight scenes
Demi Moore turns heads in embroidered gown at 'Landman' London premiere video
Demi Moore turns heads in embroidered gown at 'Landman' London premiere
Big update on 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' after release
Big update on 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' after release
Lorde to headline East London's All Points East festival
Lorde to headline East London's All Points East festival
Shaun Williamson makes his ‘EastEnders' return
Shaun Williamson makes his ‘EastEnders' return
Watch red carpet looks from Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton & more
Watch red carpet looks from Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton & more
Kim Kardashian gets major support amid bad reviews
Kim Kardashian gets major support amid bad reviews
Dave Mustaine reveals bizarre venue for Megadeth's final show
Dave Mustaine reveals bizarre venue for Megadeth's final show