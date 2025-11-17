Sandringham Estate puts King Charles' stunning work on display

The Sandringham Estate of the British royal family shared a couple of stunning pictures on Monday of two special gardens whose designs were envisioned by none other than King Charles himself.

The pictures shared on social media accompanied a caption saying, "The intricate design of the Topiary Garden and The Maze was a special project for His Majesty The King, who asked Dr Khaled Azzam and Dr Delfina Bottesini of the Kings Foundation's School of Traditional Arts to help bring his vision to life in The Sandringham Gardens."

It said, "Both parts of these gardens explore the geometric and philosophical connection between the circle and the square, representing Heaven and Earth, and Man’s journey between them. "

The caption further read, "The design of the Topiary Garden was partly inspired by the intricacies of Henry III’s Cosmati pavement in Westminster Abbey and incorporates references to The King's Coronation and his desire to be a Defender of Faiths."

Sandringham is the much-loved country retreat of King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla.

A statement on its website says, It features "an organic farm, sawmill, residential and commercial properties, local parishes and communities nestled in the heart of the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty."

Sandringham is one of the royal residences of the king, whose grandfather, George VI, and great-grandfather, George V, both died there.