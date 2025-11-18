Adam Sandler reflects on 'very cool life' ahead of milestone birthday

Adam Sandler shares rare thoughts on aging

Adam Sandler is shedding some light on aging as he nears 60.

In a recent chat with People, the Jay Kelly star expressed his gratitude for spending "very cool life," revealing he "had a great time on the streets."

During the Los Angeles premiere of his movie at the Egyptian Theater on Tuesday, November 11, Adam, who turned 59 on September 9, told the outlet that he is "just more thankful" than he has ever been.

Adam went on to explain, "Happy I got to do this life, happy all the people who've been with me during all this stuff, and helped me out, and just been a phenomenal time."

Gushing over his family and remarkable career, and life throughout the years, he said, "My whole family's always been great to me. My wife and I talk about stuff, and what to do, and what to do next, and it's just been a very cool life. I've had a great time on the streets, saying, 'Hi,' to kids. And people watch the movies, nothing makes me feel better."

He further praised his wife, Jackie Sandler, for being a source of happiness in his life. He said, "We're very close. We like to talk, like to laugh, like to have fun, and like to think about things and take care of our kids."

For the unversed, the pair are doting parents to two daughters, 19-year-old Sadie and 17-year-old Sunny.