'Daredevil: Born Again' producer hypes up next season

November 18, 2025

Ahead of season two, Sana Amanat, who is the producer of Daredevil: Born Again, teases that "we can do whatever we want" in the upcoming story.

Her comments refer to the season one overhaul, which the makers didn't face in the forthcoming season.

“The landscape was open, and that was so liberating,” she says in an interview with Empire Online, adding, “We were like, 'We can do whatever we want.’” 

As season one ends, Robert Fisk is shown in ascendancy, leading Sana to tease, “What does it mean for Fisk when he’s gotten everything he wants?”

“When you give a person whose thirst cannot be quenched his most valued treasure, is it enough? Or does he squeeze his treasure too hard?”

Moreover, Jessica Jones, a well-known hero in the Marvel universe, is set to enter the Daredevil world, as she will appear in the second season.

Regarding her, the producer says, “[Jones] isn’t necessarily a team-up kind of person. So the reason she’s back is because it feels like it’s very personal. She brings edginess and lightness — Daredevil can be very dark and dramatic, and she cuts through the BS in a really fun way.” 

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will drop on Disney+ in March 2026.

