Prince Harry, Meghan Markle considering unlikely interview with Piers Morgan?

Will Harry and Meghan confront Piers Morgan on camera?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be seriously thinking about doing an interview with their biggest critic, Piers Morgan, a move that once seemed very unlikely.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are actively reviewing proposals for upcoming public interviews, via Radaronline.com

Meghan and Harry, who said goodbye to royal duties in 2020 and moved out to the United States of America, have been vocal about their life in the royal place in their Netflix series and their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Now, Morgan, who was part of Good Morning Britain, has publicly said that he would sit down for two hours with the pair on his show titled Uncensored.

A source told the outlet, "It sounds absurd on the face of it, but people around Meghan and Harry insist they never rule anything out completely. They know a big interview still carries enormous weight."

"There's a sense that if they ever wanted to reset the narrative, doing something unexpected could be part of that calculation. And they know everything they said in it would make global headline – something Meghan is still very interested in,” the insider added.

However, another source noted that it is a ratings coup by producers to spread the idea of meeting the couple and their longtime critic.

"People are floating the concept because it would be seismic," the tattler said. "The question is whether Harry and Meghan would even entertain being in the same room as him – let alone across from him on camera."