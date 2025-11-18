 
Claire Danes opens up about 'shame' over mid 40s baby news

November 18, 2025

Claire Danes opened up about feeling a "funny shame" after discovering that she is expecting a baby at the age of 44.

In a recent chat on the Smartless podcast on November 17, the 46-year-old actress revealed she went through complex emotions after getting pregnant with her third child, her first daughter in her mid-40s.

"I was so old when that happened. I was 44," she told Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett on the podcast.

Danes admitted that she "didn't think it was possible" to expect a child at that age.

The Homeland alum, who is also mom to two sons, 12-year-old Cyrus and 7-year-old Rowan, said that she felt embarrassed after learning about her pregnancy first due to age, and second, she and her husband, Hugh Dancy, were not trying to have another one.

"I did not foresee this at all. And it was weird. Suddenly, I felt like a funny shame,” she explained.

“I was naughty. I had been caught fornicating past the point I was meant to. No, it was weird, and it was like I found an edge that I hadn’t been quite conscious of — like I was going outside of the parameters a little bit."

Danes had her first child, son Cyrus, in 2012, then her second son, Rowan, in 2017, and finally her third child, her first daughter, in 2023, whose name has been kept under wraps.

