'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp drops major spoiler about upcoming sequel

Noah Schnapp has dropped a major spoiler about the upcoming season of Stranger Things.

When Noah and Millie Bobby Brown were asked which villains from their sci-fi horror series they think are "misunderstood" in a recent interview with TV Guide, the 21-year-old actor had inadvertently dropped a massive clue about the final season of Stranger Things with his mysterious answer.

“Low-key Vecna, because like…” Noah said, before Millie could stop him.

“Really? No, shut up. That’s it, now be quiet,” added Millie, interrupting Noah's answer.

“Let’s just not even [go there], because today has been a day and we want to do so much for you, but we’re not smart enough to dance around these questions,” she added.

For those unversed, Noah plays Will Byers on the show while Millie portrays Eleven.

The long-awaited fifth season of Stranger Things will be released on Netflix in three parts. The first four episodes will debut on the streaming platform on November 26, while the next three episodes will premiere on December 25.

However, the finale episode of the series will arrive on New Year's Eve (December 31).