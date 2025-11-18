Meghan Markle's humiliation hits a record high in Hollywood

Meghan Markle feels humiliated and suffers another blow

Meghan Markle has hit another major roadblock that’s making her time in Hollywood more difficult.

News of this has been shared by a well placed source that is close to Heat World.

According to their findings that Sussexes are facing a “all the money they were counting on has practically dried up, but their expenses are still massive. And it’s not like people are banging on the door offering them deals.”

Furthermore, “the shows they’ve produced haven’t been huge successes and Hollywood is a town that goes by the numbers.”

Not to mention, “it doesn’t help that they’ve gotten a reputation for being difficult to work with,” the source also added.

Essentially “all this turnover of staff has become a running punch line. They’ve gone through so many people and a lot of them are very well connected so of course details have gotten out, people talk.”

What makes this even worse is that, when As Ever first launched, even before the name change from American Riviera Orchard, “Meghan was telling everyone that her brand was going to be the next Martha Stewart but it’s just been one roadblock after another for the brand.”

“She’s had to change so many things, even the name, which has been so humiliating, but she’s had no choice but to keep going,” since “she simply can’t afford to quit. Not after losing the Spotify deal [in 2022] and then having their Netflix deal change so drastically,” the source concluded by saying.