Prince William may ban Andrew for life after shocking email leak

Andrew's private email sends royals into crisis mode

Ex-Prince Andrew facing humiliation after leaked email to Jeffrey Epstein.

As revealed by Radar Online, the message, sent in February 2011, appears to contradict Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's claims that he had cut ties with Epstein.

The email included sign-off from Andrew, who reassured Epstein that they were "in this together" as the scandal surrounding photo of the ex-Prince with accuser Virginia Giuffre intensified.

While King Charles is said to be "horrified" by the revelations, Prince William reportedly views Andrew's behaviour as "unforgivable."

This fallout has intensified political pressure in the US with Rep. Nancy Mace publicly calling for investigation into Andrew's ties to Epstein. She wrote on social media, "Now seems like a good time to discuss prosecuting Prince Andrew for any and all potential crimes on U.S. soil."

"A cold dark cell. Prince Andrew in handcuffs. This is an image sending the right message," she added.