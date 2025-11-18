Kate Middleton radiates good health during latest appearance in London

Kate Middleton on Tuesday looked radiant and healthy as she hosted the Future Workforce Summit in London with her Early Childhood Foundation.

In her first speech in two years, the Princess of Wales thanked her team for their support during a difficult personal period.

Princess Catherine, who rarely speaks about her health, often remains the subject of online speculation every time she makes a public appearance.

However, royal observers believe that in her last two appearances, the Princess of Wales has looked in good spirits, with no signs of fatigue or weakness.

The Princess of Wales attended an event related to Armistice Day last week and looked stunning.

They believe that at the Royal Foundation Centre event, she seemed to radiate good health.

Kensington Palace later posted multiple pictures of Princess Catherine on social media, along with her message: "An inspiring day at The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood Future Workforce Summit

This landmark event brought together over 80 of the UK’s most influential business leaders to champion investment in the early years, highlighting how vital social and emotional skills formed in childhood are crucial for the workforce of today and tomorrow.

Building on the momentum of the Business Taskforce launched in 2023, the summit inspires action to ensure every child has the best start in life - helping to shape a healthier, happier society through love and connection."







