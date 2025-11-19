Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott reveals intense pregnancy workout routine

Alaina Scott breaks down her pregnancy workout and cravings

Eminem's daughter, Alaina Scott, is walking down her followers into her workout routine during her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old daughter of the Mockingbird artist, who is expecting her first baby with husband Matt Moeller, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal how she is able to maintain an active routine incorporated with exercise during her pregnancy.

Alaina uploaded a mirror photo of the side pose of her growing belly, while sharing her workout plan in a text over the snap.

"Around the worlds, seated chest press, tricep extensions, tricep pulldowns, lat to front raises, chest flys," Alaina revealed. "Now off to yin yoga. Happy Monday."

In the following Story, she posted a picture of two hamburgers and shared a text over it, that read, "For those asking and I swear I'm not trying to rub it in so."

She continued, "You're not going to like this answer and I'm an a****** I realize but I'm also so so thankful I've worked out my entire pregnancy. There really hasn't been a day where I haven't felt good so I've resumed all normal activities. I do take naps when I can or fall right alseep at night — hoping I don't hit the insomnia phase."

"I do get out of breathe [sic] and take breaks sometimes lay there lol. I've golfed, done barre classes, yoga class, lifted weights, etc. I've also ate really good and by really good I mean whatever sounded good like this smash burger which was incredible," she added.