Kensington Palace shares video of Kate's first public speech in two years

Kensington Palace on Tuesday released the full speech of Kate Middleton which she made at the opening of the Future WorkForce summit in London.

It was the Princess of Wales's first public speech in two years.

The palace shared her speech on the official YouTube channel of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Thousands of people watched the future queen's speech within a few hours after being shared on YouTube.

Addressing the summit, the Princess of Wales urged business leaders to prioritise “time and tenderness” alongside profit and success.

Kate spoke of the importance of love, which she described as “the invisible thread” that is woven throughout childhood and “becomes the foundation, the very fabric of resilience and belonging”.

The summit was organised to encourage big businesses to invest in early childhood.

The Princess said, “A loving home ultimately teaches us how to love and how to care, but every environment has the potential to shape our hearts."

“Every one of you interacts with your own environment: a home, a family, a business, a workforce, a community. These are the ecosystems that you yourselves help to weave. Imagine a world where each of these environments was built on valuing time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success.

“As business leaders, you will face the daily challenge of finding the balance between profitability and having a positive impact. But the two are not, and should not be incompatible.”