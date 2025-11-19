Meghan Markle spills Prince Harry bee harvesting job in confession

Meghan Markle has shared intimate details of her bee harvesting process as she introduces new ‘As Ever’ products



The Duchess of Sussex’s team, in a fresh ‘As Ever’ newsletter, has touched upon how Prince Harry, Princess Archie and Princess Lilibet help to harvest herbs for their holiday feast.

"When it comes to our founder’s favorites, the delicate, herbaceous flavor of sage ranks high on the list," read the latest newsletter from Meghan's lifestyle company.

"Why, you ask? Well, those photos you’ve seen this year on our Instagram of Meghan walking through what seems like lavender, with its gorgeous purple hue, actually share the beauty of flowering sage (Fun fact: the varietal is called Santa Barbara)."

"Those strolls, with Archie and Lili running in tow, her husband checking on the bees, Pula chasing the ball with Mia trying to keep up — those were the sun-drenched moments that made an everyday walk something a bit more magical. And that sage, that purple, that scent around the garden, was always there in the background," said the newsletter.

"Here we are: a stunning sage honey, aromatic and earthy, epicurean in its depth of flavor and elegant simplicity, inspired by the treats she enjoys at her home with her family," the newsletter shared. "Our Sage Honey is now available for your holiday table, to beautifully dress your Thanksgiving feast—either on the bird or on the vegetables. Or in a vinaigrette. Or as a spoonful in your tea. This special honey is the top holiday tip you’ll want to share. Enjoy!"