Meghan Trainor recalls most painful time: ‘I cried so much'

Meghan Trainor reveals how her weight loss haters got to her

Meghan Trainor has revealed the anguish she felt as critics made comments about her recent weight loss.

The All About That Bass singer told Extra TV that the level of hate had taken her by surprise.

"I started posting pictures of myself recently, just like how I always did, but for some reason, a flame went off, and everyone got mad," she shared.

"Like, 'Don't recognise you, you're just a walking nose.' Crazy stuff. Mean. And I was like, 'This doesn't affect me,” the Dear Future Husband crooner added.

However, Meghan then admitted, "Yes, it did. I cried so much. They got to me."

The singer then went on to explain that she'd talked to her therapist about how awful she was feeling, and was told that she was giving the haters "a lot of power."

"Yeah, I wish I didn't. I'm trying to learn at 31 how to not give strangers power. It all feels a bit silly,” she stated.

Meghan has been quite open about her weight loss journey to date, which includes lifestyle changes such as working with a dietitian and using the weight-loss medication Mounjaro as a support for her transformation.

"It's crazy. I had someone come up to me the other day, didn't say 'Hi' or 'Nice to meet you', just, 'Yo, I saw a video of you earlier, and you, like, shed all this weight,” she mentioned to the outlet.

"I don't know what's going on,” Meghan Trainor concluded.