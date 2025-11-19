Taylor Swift ready to share insight into Travis Kelce love story

Taylor Swift to share sweet Travis Kelce moments in new documentary

Taylor Swift has announced that she’s releasing an Eras Tour docuseries on December 12 on Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate the historic tour.

Taylor took to Instagram to announce the six-part docuseries, which will share behind-the-scenes footage with fans.

She wrote in the caption: "Honestly can’t think of a better way to celebrate my (almost) birthday than to relive the Eras Tour with you! This time we’re going backstage. The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, streams on @disneyplus beginning Dec 12."

The documentary will also share some insight into the start of her love story with now-fiancé Travis Kelce, who began dating her during the tour in mid 2023.

"Taylor loves sharing some of those sweet moments with Travis," an insider said, per RadarOnline.

"She's always been extremely nostalgic, so it's very special for her to relive the moments with Travis and share them with the world," the mole added.

"It's a magical time, and she feels blessed," the insider added.

Taylor is currently promoting her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Soon, she and Travis Kelce will start seriously planning their wedding.