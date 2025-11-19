 
Geo News

Taylor Swift ready to share insight into Travis Kelce love story

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since mid 2023

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 19, 2025

Taylor Swift to share sweet Travis Kelce moments in new documentary
Taylor Swift to share sweet Travis Kelce moments in new documentary

Taylor Swift has announced that she’s releasing an Eras Tour docuseries on December 12 on Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate the historic tour.

Taylor took to Instagram to announce the six-part docuseries, which will share behind-the-scenes footage with fans.

She wrote in the caption: "Honestly can’t think of a better way to celebrate my (almost) birthday than to relive the Eras Tour with you! This time we’re going backstage. The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, streams on @disneyplus beginning Dec 12."

The documentary will also share some insight into the start of her love story with now-fiancé Travis Kelce, who began dating her during the tour in mid 2023.

"Taylor loves sharing some of those sweet moments with Travis," an insider said, per RadarOnline.

"She's always been extremely nostalgic, so it's very special for her to relive the moments with Travis and share them with the world," the mole added.

"It's a magical time, and she feels blessed," the insider added.

Taylor is currently promoting her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Soon, she and Travis Kelce will start seriously planning their wedding. 

More From Entertainment

'Hamnet' stars Jessie Buckley & director Chloe Zhao, Joe Alwyn break silence on drama video
'Hamnet' stars Jessie Buckley & director Chloe Zhao, Joe Alwyn break silence on drama
Who misled Kim Kardashian on moon landing?
Who misled Kim Kardashian on moon landing?
Keanu Reeves breaks silence on 2023 burglary
Keanu Reeves breaks silence on 2023 burglary
Slipknot sign major deal ‘to go even bigger'
Slipknot sign major deal ‘to go even bigger'
Zach Bryan expresses pride over ‘two months' sobriety
Zach Bryan expresses pride over ‘two months' sobriety
Daniel Radcliffe reveals his views on new 'Harry Potter' star
Daniel Radcliffe reveals his views on new 'Harry Potter' star
Lucy Liu finds ‘excitement' in filmmaking
Lucy Liu finds ‘excitement' in filmmaking
Ariana Grande reveals why she always holds Cynthia Erivo's hand in public
Ariana Grande reveals why she always holds Cynthia Erivo's hand in public
Nicki Minaj moves public with heartfelt United Nations speech
Nicki Minaj moves public with heartfelt United Nations speech