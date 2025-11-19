Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's kids desperate to see 'Bennifer 3.0'

Jennifer Lopez thinks she and Ben Affleck are 'destined to be together again'

It is being reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s kids are urging them to give another chance to their love story.

For those unaware, Affleck and Lopez reunited for the red-carpet premiere of their film Kiss of the Spider Woman in New York City on October 6, 2025. The Accountant star produced the recently released film, in which the On the Floor crooner played Ingrid Luna.

Radar Online reported that the children of the former couple, whom they welcomed with different partners, are forcing them to rekindle their romance for the third time.

Following their divorce in 2024, Lopez was in contact with Affleck’s kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. While Lopez shares her twins Max and Emme, 17 with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

An insider told the outlet, "That's gone a long way with Ben's kids, and what they'd like more than anything, as would J.Lo's kids, is to see Bennifer 3.0.”

Last year, the Shotgun Wedding actress stated that she is no longer "looking for happiness in other people” and is “actually good” being single but her flirty reunion with Affleck on October 6 raised eyebrows.

The source stated, "J.Lo had a wonderful time with Ben and says he's as s**y and wonderful as ever.”

"In her mind, they're destined to be together again, plain and simple. She's believed that all along and now she's even more convinced that it's a case of when, not if, it's going to happen,” the insider concluded.