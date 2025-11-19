 
Ted Danson talks love arc with wife Mary Steenburgen in 'A Man on the Inside'

Ted Danson's wife Mary Steenburgen will play his love interest in season 2 of 'A Man on the Inside'

November 19, 2025

Ted Danson is loyal to his wife Mary Steenburgen, even on screen.

Danson, 77, who plays retired professor turned private investigator Charles in Netflix’s A Man on the Inside, hates doing a love arc with anyone else onscreen.

Thankfully, Mary has joined him in A Man on the Inside season 2 as his love interest Mona.

During his recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Danson said, "I hate love scenes with other people."

“Like, making love or just love?” Colbert, 61, joked.

Danson responded, "They never paid me to do sex. I kissed. But no, I was the guy who made jokes about sex, but not actually [film a sex scene]."

The Good Place star went on to explain, "But with Mary, she loves me and I love her, and I can throw myself into it because there’s no guilt."

"If it’s a stranger, it’s like, ‘Oh, this is wrong. Or is it nice? No, no… it’s wrong!'" he quipped.

"I got to not hold myself back [with Mary] and fall madly in love with my wife [on screen]," he added.

The Cheers star praised his wife, saying, "Once you meet her, you’ll understand. She’s magnificent and we love each other and we laugh a lot."

"We both get one ingredient in life, which is so important, that if something goes wrong, you look at yourself knowing and trusting the other person is looking at [themselves], which is what allows you to grow," Ted continued. "If you’re with somebody who’s not willing to look at themselves, that doesn’t work."

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have been married since 1995.

