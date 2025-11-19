Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage starts to crack: 'There's trouble in paradise'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face 'trouble' in their marriage

It is being reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are drifting in different directions, raising questions about the state of their marriage.

On October 13, the Duchess of Sussex posted a video from their trip to New York City, in which the Duke of Sussex can be seen standing barefoot, smiling, and wearing sweatpants as he was looking at his wife’s closet.

Meghan shared this private moment, showing the highlights from their trip, which started on October 9, when they were honored as Humanitarians of the Year at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Gala.

An insider told the outlet, "They were thrilled to be recognized and honored by their charitable peers. They always find it a real boost whenever there's an opportunity to take a bow for the work they do."

Referring to the royal couple’s kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, who stayed at their 14.6 million house in Montecito, California, the source said, "This trip represented a great opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy a romantic few days away without the kids.”

However, there was a lot at stake during the trip, as the insider stated, "It was also seen by some as a make-or-break week in a lot of ways.”

Notably, after six years of Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave behind their royal lifestyle for new beginnings in California, the whispers are increasing that the pair might be secretly thinking about living separately despite maintaining a happy marriage in public.

“Their appearance just fueled the rumor mill and made people even more convinced than ever that there's trouble in paradise,” the source noted.