Toys face major threat in upcoming 'Toy Story 5'

Director Andrew Stantonas sheds light on the threat the toys are set to face in 'Toy Story 5'

Hassan Sohail
November 19, 2025

Director weighs in on toys' future amid tech in 'Toy Story 5'

When the first Toy Story arrived in 1995, technology was not so widespread. But now it's everywhere. 

Andrew Stantonas, as director, explores this topic in the upcoming movie. “Honestly, it’s not even really about a battle so much as the realisation of an existential problem: that nobody’s really playing with toys anymore." 

“Technology has changed everybody’s lives, but we’re asking what that means for us — and to our kids. We can’t just get away with making tech the villain," he tells Empire magazine.

It is worth noting that the antagonist in the upcoming movie is a frog-shaped tablet named Lilypad, which highlights modern screen time.

Though the story of Andy concluded in Toy Story 3, but Andrew says there are so many other characters to explore.

“So 3 was the end... of the Andy years,” he shares. “Nobody’s being robbed of their trilogy. They can have that and never watch another if they don’t want to."

"But I’ve always loved how this world allows us to embrace time and change. There’s no promise that it stays in amber," the filmmaker notes.

Toy Story 5 will arrive in theaters in 2026.

