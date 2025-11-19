Kim Petras reveals she injured her vocal cords: 'Had to shut up'

Kim Petras opens up about damaging her vocal cords

Kim Petras recently revealed that she damaged her vocal cords when she was on her Feed the Beast Tour.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 33-year-old German singer and songwriter, who recently dropped her new music video titled Freak It, shared that she strained her vocal cords while being on her Feed the Beast Tour, which started in 2023 and concluded in 2024.

Petras said, “I had to learn vocal technique because I didn't learn until I went on tour and blew out my voice and was like, ‘What the f**** do I do?’ So I really had to wreck my vocal cords before I learned how to properly use my instrument.”

The Grammy winner went on to mention that she did not undergo surgery despite severely hurting her vocal cord.

“I got away with it, but I had to shut up for two weeks, not use my voice at all. And then I learned about vocal resting and how I need to shut the f*** up after shows; I need to not talk in bars and loud places,” she explained.

The Running Up That Hill crooner also took measures to protect her voice, such as practising the vocal technique called “singing in the mask.”

She quipped, “There's healthy placement when you place your voice in your mask. People sometimes perceive that as being fake when you talk from that voice, but it's to protect your instrument.”

“I hate that sometimes because I also have to remind myself to speak high-pitched in my mask and not speak from my throat. I think that's been the most important lesson.” Kim Petras stated.