Kate Middleton's new video receives strong response

Kate Middleton on Tuesday delivered her first public speech since her cancer diagnosis

Geo News Digital Desk
November 19, 2025

More than 40,000 people watched Kate Middleton's speech within hours after she spoke at the Future WorkForce summit in London on Tuesday.

A video of the Princess of Wales's first public speech in two years was released on YouTube channel of Kate Middleton and Prince William after the royal attended the summit.

Hundreds of people expressed admiration for the future queen in the comments section.

"Wonderful speech, wonderful woman, wonderful cause," said a fan.

Another said, "She is doing such a great job! Well done Your Royal Highness."

Addressing the summit, the Princess of Wales urged business leaders to prioritise “time and tenderness” alongside profit and success.

Kate spoke of the importance of love, which she described as “the invisible thread” that is woven throughout childhood and “becomes the foundation, the very fabric of resilience and belonging”.

The summit was organised to encourage big businesses to invest in early childhood.


