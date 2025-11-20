Ethan Slater gives 'Wicked: For Good' star Jonathan Bailey new title

Photo: Ethan Slater all hearts for Jonathan Bailey in 'Wicked: For Good'

Ethan Slater is not holding back when it comes to praising the cast of Wicked: For Good.

In a new conversation with Extra, Slater shifted the spotlight to his co-stars, including Jonathan Bailey, who was recently crowned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025.

“Johnny [Bailey] is so beautiful,” he said.

The actor continued applauding the film’s ensemble by saying, “And Michelle [Yeoh] and Jeff [Goldblum] and I got to work with Marissa [Bode], you know, from this close away for this whole movie and yet getting to see her on the big screen, it's just so moving.”

Expressing pride in the long-awaited sequel, Slater added, “I'm so proud of this movie and it’s so different from the first one, and yet it feels like the obvious true continuation of it.”

Meanwhile, Bailey himself has been reflecting on the recognition that came with his Sexiest Man Alive title.

In his interview with Forbes, the Wicked and Bridgerton star, 37, called the honor a “huge honour” as he graced PEOPLE Magazine’s cover for 2025.

“There’s nothing sexier than progress,” Bailey told the outlet.

He also discussed how perceptions of masculinity have evolved over time, sharing that he “grew up being very inspired by sexy men” not only for their looks, but for how “many of them helped shift how we understand ourselves in society.”