Prince Harry is not ‘brightest bulb' when it comes to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is getting thrashed for Meghan Markle’s constant professional mistakes.

The Duke of Sussex is questioned as his wife keeps on revamping her brand from lifestyle products to making an acting return.

Royal author Tina Brown writes for Times: “I have never seen anybody in professional life make as many mistakes as Meghan has. And unfortunately, Harry is not the brightest bulb, either.

“So he thought that Meghan would be his great sort of guide in the big, wide world beyond Buckingham Palace, as it were. And it turns out that Meghan makes one terrible professional decision after another.”

She went on to say: “And now they are sort of pariahs everywhere, it seems, which is a very difficult situation for them because America was supposed to be the place which paid the bills.”