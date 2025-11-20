Demi Lovato credits husband for saving her from depression

Demi Lovato recalls 'really rough' period in life

There was a time when Demi Lovato was in depression. But she credits Jordan Jutes, her husband, for helping her in one of her rough periods.



In an interview with Who What Wear, the pop icon recalls the hardest time she faced while making her 2023 album, Holy Fvck.

“Every album that I've written has served its purpose. Some albums were more emotional than others,” the Heart Attack hitmaker shares, noting that she started work on the album after her rehab in 2021. “Holy Fvck was probably, dare I say, the most healing, and it served its purpose.”

In the making, Jutes was also a contributor. Together, the pair wrote several songs of the album, including Substance, Happy Ending, and City of Angels.

“We became friends before we became lovers,” she reveals. “I opened up to him because I was going through a really rough time when I made Holy Fvck.”

The award-winning artist continues, “I had just come out of treatment, and I was newly sober and raw with my emotions. I had nothing to medicate with," adding that Jutes “was there for me as a friend, helping me get through this deep depression I was in."

Moreover, Demi also looks back at her past relationships, adding they didn’t work out because she “hadn’t taken care of myself yet.”

“The universe rewards you when you do the therapeutic work on yourself, [and] I had to do the work."

"Because of that, the universe provided. I got myself ready for a life by myself, and then I was able to share it with somebody else," she concludes.