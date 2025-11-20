Post Malone, ex-fiancée settle their daughter's custody battle

Post Malone and his ex-fiancée have settled their custody battle.

The 30-year-old singer and Hee Sung "Jamie" Park have settled the custody case of their daughter, as revealed by PEOPLE from documents obtained in Utah.

Back in April, Hee Sung filed for physical custody of their daughter, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and

This comes months after the singer opened up about balancing work anf fatherhood during an interview with GQ.

"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now," he told the outlet. "I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

The Sunflower hitmaker revealed how his love for country music runs deep, despite him being mostly affiliated to the genres of pop, hip-hop and R&B.

During his headlining set, at the Wild Horses Festival, in San Diego, the California Sober singer named the two artists he couldn’t stop listening to in 2024, and both of them were country musicians.

First, Malone addressed the crowd, clarifying that he’s and Apple Music user and doesn’t pay a lot of attention however, he decided to unveil his top two artists, who were, “George Strait and Zach Top.”