 
Geo News

Post Malone, ex-fiancée settle their daughter's custody battle

Post Malone and ex-fiancee begin their custody battle back in April

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 20, 2025

Post Malone, ex-fiancée settle their daughters custody battle
Post Malone, ex-fiancée settle their daughter's custody battle

Post Malone and his ex-fiancée have settled their custody battle.

The 30-year-old singer and Hee Sung "Jamie" Park have settled the custody case of their daughter, as revealed by PEOPLE from documents obtained in Utah.

Back in April, Hee Sung filed for physical custody of their daughter,  filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and 

This comes months after the singer opened up about balancing work anf fatherhood during an interview with GQ. 

"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now," he told the outlet. "I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

The Sunflower hitmaker revealed how his love for country music runs deep, despite him being mostly affiliated to the genres of pop, hip-hop and R&B.

During his headlining set, at the Wild Horses Festival, in San Diego, the California Sober singer named the two artists he couldn’t stop listening to in 2024, and both of them were country musicians.

First, Malone addressed the crowd, clarifying that he’s and Apple Music user and doesn’t pay a lot of attention however, he decided to unveil his top two artists, who were, “George Strait and Zach Top.”

More From Entertainment

Deborra Lee Furness was misunderstood post Hugh Jackman divorce?
Deborra Lee Furness was misunderstood post Hugh Jackman divorce?
Margaret Colin shares two cents on Adam Brody's new gig
Margaret Colin shares two cents on Adam Brody's new gig
Julia Roberts makes confession about disastrous style impulses
Julia Roberts makes confession about disastrous style impulses
Dolly Parton breaks the silence on her health amid concerns
Dolly Parton breaks the silence on her health amid concerns
Khloe Kardashian reveals painful thing Lamar Odom did during marriage
Khloe Kardashian reveals painful thing Lamar Odom did during marriage
Kim Petras reveals she injured her vocal cords: 'Had to shut up'
Kim Petras reveals she injured her vocal cords: 'Had to shut up'
Amanda Seyfried drops stars' names she wants in 'Mamma Mia 3'
Amanda Seyfried drops stars' names she wants in 'Mamma Mia 3'
Billy Bob Thornton opens up about fear of aging
Billy Bob Thornton opens up about fear of aging
Michael B. Jordan finally reveals reason for avoiding social media
Michael B. Jordan finally reveals reason for avoiding social media