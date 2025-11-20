Dwayne Johnson honors original 'Jumanji' star as filming begins on final installment

Dwayne Johnson, who is currently busy filming the final Jumanji installment, has paid tribute to the franchise's original star.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 53-year-old actor shared a clip of "a little day one of Jumanji excitement" in which he can be seen wearing one of the props from Robin Williams' original 1995 film to honor the star.

"As you see, a little Easter egg for Dr. Bravestone," Dwayne said in the clip, pointing out his necklace. “This is the dice from the original Jumanji with Robin Williams, as a show of respect."

"And a way of honoring Robin and this entire franchise he started as we film our very last Jumanji, the big finale," he added.

Last Month, Deadline confirmed that Dwayne is all set to reprise his role for the new Jumanji movie.

Talking about filming the Sony movie in Los Angeles, the actor said, "It's so good to be shooting in Los Angeles.

"I have not shot a film in Los Angeles in—I don’t know when—so, it feels so good to bring a production back home to Los Angeles and have our hardworking crew sleep in their own bed every night," continued the Moana 2 star.

Dwayne added, "And especially, just a big, fun movie like Jumanji.”

For those unversed, Robin, who played Alan Parrish in the original 1995 Jumanji movie, passed away in 2014.