Mauricio Umansky reveals ex-wife Kyle Richards' reaction to his sultry photo shoot

Mauricio Umansky has finally revealed his family's reaction to his new jaw-dropping sultry photo shoot.

The 55-year-old TV star opened up about his new "era of being single" on Wednesday in an interview with People magazine, while posing for a series of "hot and sexy" photos as the new face of clothing brand ARI.

The Buying Beverly Hills alum said that he "texted the whole fam chat" about his new photo opp in the group chat they still have.

Sharing his estranged wife Kyle Richards' reaction to his sultry photo shoot, Mauricio said, "She loved it."

"These are great. You look amazing," the real estate broker said, revealing what his ex told him.

Mauricio added that his daughters were also fans of the snaps.

Revealing their responses, The Agency co-founder said Farrah told him he looked "great," while Alexia said he looked "super handsome."

For those unversed, Mauricio and Kyle called it quits in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The exes share three daughters - Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Kyle is also the mother of a daughter Farrah, whom she welcomed with her ex, Guraish Aldjufrie.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” the source told the outlet at that time.

“They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family," added the confidant.