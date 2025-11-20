'Friends' fans get big surprise after 20 years

'Friends' spin-off 'Joey' drops unaired episodes

Joey, a spin-off of the hit sitcom Friends, was cancelled after the series' ratings fell in 2006.



But now the show has dropped the last eight episodes of season two, based on Matt LeBlanc's wisecracking character, on YouTube.

It is worth noting that those episodes have been aired internationally; however, U.S. fans will see them for the first time.

The series synopsis reads, "Joey, as he leaves New York for Hollywood in order to take his acting career to the next level. While in Los Angeles, he reunites with his high-strung sister, Gina (Matteo), and “Michael (Costanzo), his 20-year-old genius nephew."

However, this 'new' Joey, Kevin S. Bright, who directed and executive-produced Friends, was believed to be the reason the NBC show got axed.

“On ‘Friends’, Joey was a womaniser, but we enjoyed his exploits. He was a solid friend, a guy you knew you could count on," he told The Age in 2006.

"Joey was deconstructed to be a guy who couldn’t get a job, couldn’t ask a girl out. He became a pathetic, mopey character. I felt he was moving in the wrong direction, but I was not heard," Kevin noted.

In addition to Matt, the series starred Drea de Matteo, Paulo Costanzo, Jennifer Coolidge, and Andrea Anders.