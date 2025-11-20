Sydney Sweeney's image problem: The unexpected fix that could save career

Sydney Sweeney can save career amid 'genes' backlash by doing THIS

Sydney Sweeney needs to make strategic moves to rescue her image and career amid a tough period.

Sweeney came under fire over an American Eagle jeans ad where the word jeans was used as a play on genes. The ad got serious backlash from netizens over its "eugenics-like" tone.

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue," said the Anyone But You star in the ad.

The actress has since been asked about the ad in interviews during the promotional tour of her new film, Christy. She refused to condemn the ad and avoided taking any responsibility.

It was simultaneously revealed that the White Lotus actress is a registered Republican. Reports also claim that her Euphoria co-star Zendaya has refused to do press with her to promote the long-awaited new season.

On top of all this, her new film Christy bombed at the box office, getting a historically low viewership at cinemas.

Now, PR expert Nabeela Aysen has suggested a few remedies for the actress to do in order to save her image.

"Sydney’s in a spot where things can go either way, but nothing here is career-ending," Nabeela told The Mirror. "While I believe nothing here is unfixable, she does need to make a quick pivot."

She explained that Sweeney is going through "brand fatigue, the lingering noise from the jeans ad, and back-to-back projects that didn’t resonate."

She went on to warn that "studios don’t love risk," which is why the Echo Valley star needs to give them something else to focus on.

Nabeela suggested that Sweeney turn to "charity-focused projects that feel authentic and not like she’s trying too hard to fix her image."

"She has to be intentional and consistent so it lands naturally," Nadeela added. "I'd recommend she works with a brand that has a charity focus and goes on a media tour that only focuses on this charity project she’s working on."

Sydney Sweeney will next be seen alongside Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid.