Kate Middleton, Jessie J's heart-stopping hug following their cancer battles comes to light

Kate Middleton, Jessie J bond on emotional level after their cancer journeys

Kate Middleton and Jessie J connected emotionally after their respective cancer journeys.

On Wednesday, November 19, the Princess of Wales and the 37-year-old English singer-songwriter attended the Royal Variety Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where they both shared a touching moment as Kate pulled the Masterpiece songstress in for a hug after she opened up about her “early breast cancer.”

For those unaware, the Princess of Wales did not disclose the type of cancer she was diagnosed with, but in September 2024, she completed her treatment and was in remission in January of this year.

On the other hand, Jessie took to her Instagram to reveal that she was diagnosed with an early stage of breast cancer on June 4.

According to The Independent, the Domino hitmaker, who welcomed her son Sky Safir Cornish Colman with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman in May 2023, shed light on the heartfelt moment she had with Kate by saying, “Mum to mum, who has just recently gone through cancer, I just wanted to give her a hug.”

“We acknowledged that it’s something that is not easy to go through, especially in the public eye,” Jessie stated, referring to their celebrity status.

It is pertinent to mention that the Royal Variety Performance was special for the royal couple, Princess Kate and her husband, William, the Prince of Wales, as it was their first red carpet appearance in two years because Kate withdrew herself from royal duties until her cancer treatment was completed in 2024.