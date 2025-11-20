Kris Jenner goes quiet when Khloe Kardashian jokes about who her 'real dad' is

Kris Jenner stays silent as Khloe, Kim jokes about O.J. Simpson paternity rumours

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner remained silent as Kim and Khloe joked about the past rumours of O.J. Simpson being the Good American founder's real dad.

In the episode, Kim showed sister Khloe with their dad Robert Kardashian's bible, which is gifted to his friend O.J. Simpson in 1994. Notably, the football star was charged with murdering his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

However, Khloe got frustrated over the fact that Kim had to bid on the bible anonymously to secure it. She said, "What a------- not to just give it to us. It's proven he's our dad — just give it to us."

But, Kim jokingly added, "Well, it’s questionable between which one – between O.J. and dad," to which Khloe responded, "I know."

As the SKIMS founder noted that Khloe deserves the bible most since it was shared "between both" Robert and O.J. Simpson, the Khloe in Wonderland host added, "Both of my dads – give it to me!"

It is pertinent to mention that during this entire conversation, their mom Kris Jenner was seated at the table with them but remained silent.

In 2019, Kris broke down speaking about the speculations, saying, "They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J."

"That f------ piece of s---. It’s really kind of pathetic," the momager, who was family friends with Nicole, added.