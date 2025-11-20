 
Geo News

Justin Trudeau provides Katy Perry with 'exactly what she needs right now'

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry have been dating each other since July of this year

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

November 20, 2025

Justin Trudeau makes efforts to see Katy Perry
Justin Trudeau makes efforts to see Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau is reportedly making sure to take out time to see Katy Perry despite his busy schedule.

For those unaware, the 23rd prime minister of Canada and the 41-year-old American singer-songwriter were first caught spending time together in July of this year, just a month after she and Orlando Bloom ended their engagement.

However, the former couple still co-parent their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcomed on August 26, 2020, a year following their engagement.

Meanwhile, Trudeau tied the knot with Sophie Grégoire in 2005, welcomed three children with her, and annulled their marriage in 2023 after 18 years of togetherness.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine that the 53-year-old Canadian politician and Perry are seeing one another “when they can,” as their relationship is in early stages.

Referring to the Never Really Over hitmaker, the source stated, "Justin keeps making a big effort to see her and she's excited about it" and "has a lot of fun with him.”

"It's exactly what she needs right now,” the insider concluded with a claim.

It is pertinent to mention that Perry and Trudeau made their relationship official by stepping out to celebrate the Roar songstress’ birthday at a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris on October 25. 

More From Entertainment

Watch: Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban's perform 'Ring Finger' at the Country Music Awards video
Watch: Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban's perform 'Ring Finger' at the Country Music Awards
Brendan Fraser recalls long wait for 'Mummy 4'
Brendan Fraser recalls long wait for 'Mummy 4'
'Stranger Things' creators weigh in on their hopes after final season
'Stranger Things' creators weigh in on their hopes after final season
Demi Lovato reveals ‘pressure' of marriage
Demi Lovato reveals ‘pressure' of marriage
Kourtney Kardashian ‘worried' over Kim Kardashian aneurysm
Kourtney Kardashian ‘worried' over Kim Kardashian aneurysm
Emma Thompson takes on ‘executive' role in new comedy
Emma Thompson takes on ‘executive' role in new comedy
'Friends' fans get big surprise after 20 years
'Friends' fans get big surprise after 20 years
Katy Perry calls Justin Trudeau better lover than Orlando Bloom?
Katy Perry calls Justin Trudeau better lover than Orlando Bloom?
Vin Diesel free of sexual battery charges
Vin Diesel free of sexual battery charges