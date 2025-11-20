Justin Trudeau provides Katy Perry with 'exactly what she needs right now'

Justin Trudeau makes efforts to see Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau is reportedly making sure to take out time to see Katy Perry despite his busy schedule.

For those unaware, the 23rd prime minister of Canada and the 41-year-old American singer-songwriter were first caught spending time together in July of this year, just a month after she and Orlando Bloom ended their engagement.

However, the former couple still co-parent their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcomed on August 26, 2020, a year following their engagement.

Meanwhile, Trudeau tied the knot with Sophie Grégoire in 2005, welcomed three children with her, and annulled their marriage in 2023 after 18 years of togetherness.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine that the 53-year-old Canadian politician and Perry are seeing one another “when they can,” as their relationship is in early stages.

Referring to the Never Really Over hitmaker, the source stated, "Justin keeps making a big effort to see her and she's excited about it" and "has a lot of fun with him.”

"It's exactly what she needs right now,” the insider concluded with a claim.

It is pertinent to mention that Perry and Trudeau made their relationship official by stepping out to celebrate the Roar songstress’ birthday at a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris on October 25.