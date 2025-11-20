 
Geo News

Princess Kate says George, Charlotte, Louis willl be 'very sad' about THIS

Princess Kate talked about kids George, Charlotte and Louis at the Royal Variety Show

By
Maryam Nasir
|

November 20, 2025

Princess Kate reveals secret she must keep from George, Charlotte, Louis

Princess Kate revealed that she has to keep something secret from her kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, so they won't get "very sad."

Ahead of the Royal Variety Show at the Royal Albert Hall, Kate talked to twin sisters Emelia and Olivia Edwards and asked them, "Are you two fans of Paddington?"

The Princess of Wales asked the question as a performance of Paddington The Musical is slated for this evening.


She then nodded and told them, "My kiddies will be very sad [to have missed the show], we are going to have to keep it a big secret," and brought her finger to her lips. "They were very sad not to be joining us."

Emelia and Olivia, who were chosen to attend the event because their family member works at the charity’s residential care home, Brinsworth House in Twickenham. The girls handed Kate a posy of flowers picked from Twickenham, and the Princess thanked them and shook their hands.

For the event, Kate donned a gorgeous emerald green floor-length dress and had her hair styled into big curls.

The Prince of Wales, looking sharp in a black velvet tuxedo jacket and matching bow tie, joined the group and received gift programmes from one of the twins. He also asked what the girls were looking forward to watching the most.

Princess Kate then told the girls, "You’re very smiley. It’s infectious."

