Sydney Sweeney leaves pals worried with her new romance

Sydney Sweeney 'wrapped up' in Scooter Braun's influence

Sydney Sweeney is said to be completely wrapped up around her new beau Scooter Braun's finger.

Insiders recently told Radar Online that Sweeney is deeply invested in her new relationship with Braun.

The source said, "Scooter made her a lot of promises about what he can help her achieve with her career, and she's extremely ambitious, so of course that got her attention."

Sweeney and Braun's romance started as "business connection" but suddenly it "morphed into something else entirely." The source claimed that the actress is now "lovestruck."

This comes after Sydney Sweeney ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino earlier this year following a seven-year relationship.

"When she broke up with Jonathan, she made such a big deal about wanting to stay single for at least a year to get to know herself after so many years in a relationship. And here she is, already completely wrapped up in another guy," the source stated.

Adding, "Sydney has the world at her feet. She genuinely doesn't need Scooter's help to get anything done."

"But she's started running all her business decisions by him and acting like his word is gospel. It looks to her friends like this guy's got a hold on her. Everyone is whispering about it," they noted further.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress' career has been skyrocketing following HBO's Euphoria. She has been making headlines with her roles in The White Lotus, Anyone But You and Christy.

On the other hand, Scooter Braun, who now works as board member and advisor to Hybe, once guided careers of many superstars including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.