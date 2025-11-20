Lily Collins shares real thoughts on Emily in 'Emily in Paris'

 
November 20, 2025

Lily Collins reveals what made 'Emily in Paris' beloved by fans 

Lily Collins has revealed what she thinks has made Emily in Paris a success ahead of the release of season 5.

"There's just something about Emily — her search for adventure and new experiences — that speaks to all of us," Lily told People.

"I think what I love the most about Emily is that she always follows her heart — whether that's from Chicago, to Paris and now Rome," she added.

Her costars teased the upcoming season, with Lucien Laviscount gushing over the cast, saying, "I look around the set and see so many familiar faces. These guys aren't just colleagues — they're friends."

Gouery, who plays Luc, teased, "You never know what to expect. The wait will be worth it."

"We'll see you guys soon!" Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen, exclaimed, as Lily added, "Very soon."

Season 5 follows Emily as she leaves for Rome to handle the new branch of Agence Grateau in the city after falling in love with their first Italian client, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

At the end of season four of Emily In Paris, Emily’s former lover and handsome chef Gabriel also decides to follow her to Rome after being convinced by Lucien’s Alfie. 

