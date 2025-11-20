Normani unveils new creative expression via fashion line

Photo: Normani reveals inspiration behind latest fashion line

Normani is stepping into a whole new creative lane, and this time, it is fashion.

According to a new report by Us Weekly, the 29-year-old singer has launched a self-titled collection in partnership with a renowned fashion brand, marking a major expansion of her artistic identity.

Sharing what inspired the aesthetic of the line, Normani said, “I’m a ‘90s girl, early 2000s. There’s some of those influences in there.”

She also opened up about the intention behind the pricing and accessibility of the pieces while noting that her mindset was shaped by the global economic climate and what her fans might be experiencing financially.

“It was really important for me — just because I understand the climate that we’re in — I wanted to make sure that it was affordable for my fans, especially considering everything going on and taking place in the world today," she explained.

"I wanted to create a luxury, but affordable brand,” she added.

Befoore conclusion, Normani, who described her personal style as “refined,” “risk-taking,” “elegant” and “feminine,” shared that the line is intentionally designed to be inclusive for all shapes and sizes.