 
Geo News

Normani unveils new creative expression via fashion line

Normani has disclosed a new creative outlet in the form of a fashion line

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 20, 2025

Photo: Normani reveals inspiration behind latest fashion line
Photo: Normani reveals inspiration behind latest fashion line

Normani is stepping into a whole new creative lane, and this time, it is fashion.

According to a new report by Us Weekly, the 29-year-old singer has launched a self-titled collection in partnership with a renowned fashion brand, marking a major expansion of her artistic identity.

Sharing what inspired the aesthetic of the line, Normani said, “I’m a ‘90s girl, early 2000s. There’s some of those influences in there.”

She also opened up about the intention behind the pricing and accessibility of the pieces while noting that her mindset was shaped by the global economic climate and what her fans might be experiencing financially.

“It was really important for me — just because I understand the climate that we’re in — I wanted to make sure that it was affordable for my fans, especially considering everything going on and taking place in the world today," she explained.

"I wanted to create a luxury, but affordable brand,” she added.

Befoore conclusion, Normani, who described her personal style as “refined,” “risk-taking,” “elegant” and “feminine,” shared that the line is intentionally designed to be inclusive for all shapes and sizes.

More From Entertainment

Mary Steenburgen's reveals one issue she had with 'A Man on the Inside' role
Mary Steenburgen's reveals one issue she had with 'A Man on the Inside' role
Rumer Willis admits 'being a single mom is hard'
Rumer Willis admits 'being a single mom is hard'
DC Studios announces update on 'Lanterns' release
DC Studios announces update on 'Lanterns' release
Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after saving Ariana Grande from red carpet attack
Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after saving Ariana Grande from red carpet attack
Lily Collins shares real thoughts on Emily in 'Emily in Paris'
Lily Collins shares real thoughts on Emily in 'Emily in Paris'
Charli xcx goes on tour in 'The Moment' trailer video
Charli xcx goes on tour in 'The Moment' trailer
Kevin Spacey reveals his poor financial condition
Kevin Spacey reveals his poor financial condition
Kylie Kelce warns people of 'Smells Like Jason Kelce' candle: 'Smell at your own risk'
Kylie Kelce warns people of 'Smells Like Jason Kelce' candle: 'Smell at your own risk'
Sydney Sweeney leaves pals worried with her new romance
Sydney Sweeney leaves pals worried with her new romance